Register
17:18 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Paralympic fencers (File)

    Russian Team to Miss 2018 Paralympics as Ban Kept in Place

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    218810

    The ban on Russian athletes' participation in the International Paralympic Games has been kept in place over doping allegations previously presented in a WADA report.

    The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has decided to keep in place the ban on the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) taking part in international competitions over doping use allegations, IPC president Philip Craven said Wednesday.

    "As a result of the IPC Taskforce’s update and its recommendation, the IPC Governing Board has decided to maintain the suspension of the RPC with a further review due in November 2017 following the WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] Foundation Board meeting," Craven said as quoted by the IPC.

    On August 7, 2016 the IPC announced suspension of Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) membership and ban on Russian Paralympic athletes from 2016 Games in Brazil after considering the report by World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) commission led by Richard McLaren.

    Later, the IPC said the Russian team's membership could be reinstated prior to the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games if Russia meets the reinstatement criteria in full by that time. However, in February, the committee announced the decision to deny Russian athletes access to qualifying rounds for the Paralympic Games, without providing any explanation for the rejection. When commenting on the IPC decision, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it is "extremely dissapointed," adding that the move would set up a serious obstacle to Russian athletes’ participation in the Winter Games in South Korea.

    Closing Ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games in Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Maxim Bogodvid
    IPC Decision on Russian Paralympic Athletes Violates Int'l Law - Lawmaker
    In 2015, WADA accused Russia of multiple anti-doping violations and suspended the Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency.

    A year later, McLaren presented a two-part report on alleged doping violations in Russia, which claimed the existence of a state-supported doping system. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov strongly denied these accusations, while admitting that Russian sports did have some doping-related issues. A description in McLaren's July 2016 interim report of "state-dictated failsafe system" was changed to "institutionalized conspiracy" in the final report published in December.

    Earlier this week, the Russian Independent Anti-Doping Commission chief, Vitaly Smirnov, said McLaren had allegedly dropped his charges of the Russian state's alleged participation in the doping, however, no official confirmation followed.

    Related:

    Russia’s Paralympic Athletes' Prospects at 2018 Games ‘Bleak’, Official Says
    Russia to Pay Int'l Paralympic Committee $265,000 Annually Amid Suspension - IPC
    IPC Informs Russia of Criteria for Reinstatement in Paralympic Movement
    UN Refuses to Investigate Banning Russian Paralympians From Rio – Official
    Tags:
    athletes, ban, International Paralypmic Committee (IPC), Richard McLaren, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Out in the Cold
    Out in the Cold
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok