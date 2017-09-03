Russia Wins Groups All-Around Final at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Russian team has won the all-around competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Italy.

The Russian team comprising Anastasia Bliznyuk, Evgeniia Levanova, Kseniia Poliakova, Mariia Kravtsova, Anastasiia Tatareva and Maria Tolkacheva won the first prize with the result of 37,000 points. The Bulgarians won the second place with 36,950 points. The Japanese athletes were the third receiving 36,650 points.

The Russian athletes have qualified with the result of 18,950 points in the competition with five hoops and 18,750 points in the competition with three balls and two ropes.

The championship is held in Italy between Wednesday and Sunday.