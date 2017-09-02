Register
17:52 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian fans before the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup on the premises of St. Petersburg Arena Stadium

    Iranians Defy 'Demonization' of Russian Football Fans, Eager to Attend Game

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 16 0 0

    Ahead of an exhibition match between the national association football (soccer) teams of Iran and Russia, Iranian fans told Sputnik that they do not believe in the myth that Russian fans are inhospitable.

    The match is due to take place at one of the main stadiums of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on October 10.

    Student Amir, who has been living in Russia for a long time, told Sputnik Iran he is a fan of the football club CSKA Moscow. According to him, he more than once visited the matches to support his favorite team and did not have any problems.

    Iran national football team
    © Wikipedia/ Steindy
    2018 World Cup: Iranian Fans Can't Wait to 'Fill Up' Russian Stadiums
    He said that he is "happy that Iran was able to make it to the 2018 World Cup, which will be held in Russia."

    "For the Iranians living in Russia, the upcoming match is very interesting. Since the announcement of the event, we along with our Russian friends have been trying to guess which national team will win," Amir added.

    "There are a lot of football fans in Russia, and their demonization by a number of [mainstream] media outlets  has nothing to do with reality," he pointed  out.

    He was echoed by another football fan, Mehdi, who also lives in Moscow. He said that he is "very happy that Iran's national team is going to visit Russia to participate in a friendly match."

    "I will definitely visit the city which will host the match in order to see this event with my own eyes," he said.

    Football fans living in Iran are also ready to come to Russia, according to Abbas Ismail Beigi, leader of the fan movement of the Tehran Persepolis football club.

    "I will certainly go to Russia to visit the match and I think that many Iranian fans will follow suit. Our countries have developed friendly relations, and there are no problems with visas," he said.

    2018 FIFA World Cup official logo
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Brazilian Football Fans Not Scared of 'Russian Hooligans' During 2018 World Cup
    The mainstream media has repeatedly released fake stories about the "cruelty" of Russian fans.

    In March, the Daily Mirror published an article about the Russians ostensibly preparing to fight the English fans. The newspaper illustrated it using photographs of traditional fistfights during the spring celebration of Maslenitsa (Shrovetide).

    The Sun, a British tabloid, published a video in April about riots erupting during a football match between the Ukrainian football clubs Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtyor Donetsk. The video had the caption "Racism in Russia."

    Related:

    Russia Provides Enough Hotels for 2018 World Cup Fans - Russian Tourism Agency
    Warm Welcome for Everyone: Russian Football Official Greets Fans
    Chill, Comrade: US Lawmaker Fans Anti-Russian Hysteria
    Chinese Football Fans Do Not Believe Horror Stories About 'Russian Hooligans'
    Tags:
    demonization, fans, team, match, media, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok