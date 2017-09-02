UEFA Opens Probe Into PSG Club Over Compliance With Financial Fair Play Rules

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said Friday it had opened a formal investigation into French Paris Saint-Germain club over a possible violation of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its ongoing monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations," UEFA said in a statement.

According to the UEFA, the probe will focus on the club's compliance with a break-even requirement, "particularly in light of its recent transfer activity."

The club said it was "surprised' by the investigation and pointed out it had kept UEFA updated on all its financial transactions.

In August, PSG set a new world record when it paid 222 million euros (about $263 million) for the transfer of Neymar, formerly a Barcelona player.

In July, PSG signed a five-year deal with Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad for about 13 million euros plus bonuses.

The club has also recruited Kylian Mbappe, on a loan from Monaco for one season with an option to buy the player and extend his contract until 2022, in a deal that will reportedly be worth 180 million euros plus potential additional 3 million euros in bonuses.

The break-even requirement forbids clubs from accumulating unsustainable debt. Clubs are allowed to spend up to 5 million euros more than they year in one assessment period, which equals three years. It is possible to exceed the limits to a certain extent if the difference is entirely covered by direct contributions from club owners or related parties.

According to UEFA, the limits for 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 assessment periods are 30 million euros. The punitive measures range from a warning to disqualification from ongoing or future competitions.

PSG is owned by Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, headquartered in Qatar's capital of Doha.