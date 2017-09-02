UEFA Opens Probe Into PSG Club Over Compliance With Financial Fair Play Rules

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its ongoing monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations," UEFA said in a statement.
According to the UEFA, the probe will focus on the club's compliance with a break-even requirement, "particularly in light of its recent transfer activity."
In August, PSG set a new world record when it paid 222 million euros (about $263 million) for the transfer of Neymar, formerly a Barcelona player.
In July, PSG signed a five-year deal with Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad for about 13 million euros plus bonuses.
The club has also recruited Kylian Mbappe, on a loan from Monaco for one season with an option to buy the player and extend his contract until 2022, in a deal that will reportedly be worth 180 million euros plus potential additional 3 million euros in bonuses.
The break-even requirement forbids clubs from accumulating unsustainable debt. Clubs are allowed to spend up to 5 million euros more than they year in one assessment period, which equals three years. It is possible to exceed the limits to a certain extent if the difference is entirely covered by direct contributions from club owners or related parties.
According to UEFA, the limits for 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 assessment periods are 30 million euros. The punitive measures range from a warning to disqualification from ongoing or future competitions.
PSG is owned by Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, headquartered in Qatar's capital of Doha.
