Football Star Wayne Rooney Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has been arrested for drunk driving near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, according to reports.

A source told Metro.co.uk that before his arrest, he was spotted at the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge, Cheshire. He was seen dancing on the tables and singing Oasis with Burnley player Phil Bardsley, a former Manchester United teammate. Rooney reportedly spent the night in a police cell.

Wayne Rooney ‘arrested for drink-driving after dancing on nightclub tables singing to Oasis on night out’https://t.co/xk6mSpNk3E pic.twitter.com/9pe23kyMIa — The Sun (@TheSun) September 1, 2017

​​The 31-year-old recently announced his retirement from the England football team, after manager Gareth Southgate attempted to recall him to the international squad ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Rooney is England's all-time top scorer, with 53 goals in 119 appearances.

After spending 13 seasons at Manchester United, in July he returned to his boyhood club, Everton, on a free transfer and is earning a reported £150,000 ($194,000) per week.

Wayne Rooney been arrested for drink driving. With that much money you would get a taxi wouldn't you 😅 — ⚽Darren efc Dobson ⚽ (@Darren61206727) September 1, 2017

#Rooney arrested for drink driving, and we thought we'd have just one international break when he wasn't dominating the headlines! FFS 😱 pic.twitter.com/QU31eBJ3Sq — PS FOOTBALL (@_ps_football) September 1, 2017

If the Rooney drunk driving stories are legit, what's the punishment in England? In thr States he'd miss 3-5 games to get treatment. — Sean Michael (@BlueUnionDad) September 1, 2017

Wayne Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink driving.



The joys of no longer playing for England anymore were too much. — Coral (@Coral) September 1, 2017

Wayne Rooney nabbed for suspected drink driving? I wonder if the headlines will be Everton player arrested or "EX MAN UNITED CAPTAIN nicked? — Gary Thompson (@gary302) September 1, 2017

​The arrest comes 13 years to the day after his £30 million ($39 million) transfer from Everton to Manchester United, on transfer deadline day 2004.