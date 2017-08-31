Football Deadline Day Transfer Speculation Reaches Fever Pitch

The last day of the football transfer window usually brings excitement and a host of surprises, and this year is no different, with social networks awash with speculation about the latest moves that will change the shape of the coming season.

For football fans, August 31 is one of the most exciting days of the year. The last day of the transfer window brings a host of surprises and exciting moves that can make or break a season, and Twitter is rife with jokes, speculation and the latest transfer news.

A reminder of the transfer deadlines around Europe:



🇩🇪 5pm

🇬🇧 11pm

🇮🇹 11pm

🇫🇷 11pm

🇪🇸 Midnight (1st Sept)



📝 #DeadlineDay — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) 31 августа 2017 г.

Arsene Wenger right now after realising he's put £92m for Lemar instead of £9m.#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/Zla32CeHP2 — Rob imossi (@robertimossi) 31 августа 2017 г.

​One of the biggest transfers so far on deadline day is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has moved from Arsenal to Liverpool in a £40 million deal ($51.6 million).

Having set a new world record fee for Brazilian striker Neymar earlier this summer, Paris St Germain have continued their spending spree with the signing of teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in a deal worth a reputed €180 million ($215 million).

Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé! 👊 #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/dOLX2YpP7x — PSG English (@PSG_English) 31 августа 2017 г.

Kylian Mbappe signs for PSG. The head of FFP has had his 'Out of Office' on for two years so nobody knows if it breaches regulations. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) 31 августа 2017 г.

When you say something on Twitter and hope that no-one that will remember it…..#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/21KrriNh0d — Football Transfers (@TransferBibIe) 31 августа 2017 г.

​​​Swansea also signed Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan, for a fee of €8.5 million ($10.1 million). Sanches raised eyebrows with his choice of squad number, 85, the same number he wore when playing for Benfica.

Riyad Mahrez has been allowed to leave the Algerian national team in order join his new club. pic.twitter.com/Tw46Mqfsq6 — Deadline Day (@EPLBible) 30 августа 2017 г.

​Speculation is rife about the future of Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez. Media reports suggest that Chelsea have made an offer of £45 million ($58.1 million) for the Algeria international. Chelsea have also agreed a €25 million ($29.7 million) deal for Torino defender Davide Zappacosta.

Barça have 3 objectives today. One of them is signing Philippe Coutinho. [bbc] pic.twitter.com/6On20xAVpT — BarçaSpiral (@BarcaSpiral) 31 августа 2017 г.

This transfer window has been absolutely outrageous. It's only fair that Manchester United go back and give Juventus another £50m for Pogba. — Coral (@Coral) 31 августа 2017 г.