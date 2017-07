MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Switzerland's Roger Federer on Sunday come out on top at the Wimbledon tennis championships for the eighth time.

Federer defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic in Sunday's finals, winning 6:3, 6:1 and 6:4 during the 1 hour 41-minute game.

The Wimbledon trophy is Federer's 19th in the Grand Slam tournaments.