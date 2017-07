© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action 18

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The pair won the championship by beating Chan Hao-ching from Taiwan and Monica Niculescu from Romania with a score of 6-0, 6-0.

The match started at 9:30 p.m. in London [20:30 GMT] and lasted 55 minutes.

In 2015, Vesnina and Makarova lost the Wimbledon’ double final to Swiss Martina Hingis and Indian Sania Mirza.

The pair previously won the Olympic gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2013 French Open as well the US Open in 2014, among other awards.