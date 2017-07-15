Russian Athletes, Instructors Breaching Doping Rules to Lose Presidential Grants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian athletes, instructors or other sports specialists found violating the country's doping rules will lose an opportunity to get presidential grants, a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said.

The decree, published by the Kremlin, amended the regulations on providing presidential grants to athletes, instructors and other experts of the Russian national teams in sports disciplines included in the programs of the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and Deaflympics.

The amendments imply losing the right to presidential grants irrespective of previous achievements.