Register
22:08 GMT +312 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Great Britain’s Johanna Konta celebrates winning the second set during the quarter final match against Romania’s Simona Halep, July 11, 2017.

    Johanna Konta Could Be First Female British Wimbledon Champion in 40 Years

    © REUTERS/ Matthew Childs
    Sport
    Get short URL
    220621

    English tennis fans are hoping Johanna Konta can become the first British female champion at Wimbledon since 1977. Konta defeated the tournament’s second seed Simona Halep to reach the semi-finals, which will take place on Thursday, July 13.

    Konta defeated the Romanian to reach the ladies' singles semi-finals for the first time since Virginia Wade was beaten by Chris Evert, of the United States, in 1978.

    With no Serena Williams or Maria Sharapova — who returned to the sport earlier this year after a drugs ban, but missed out on Wimbledon due to a muscle injury — Konta stands a fantastic chance of winning the tournament on Saturday (July 15) and she has many celebrity supporters.

    Rolling Stone Mick Jagger tweeted his support for her on Wednesday.

    ​Wade herself had won the Wimbledon title in 1977 and no British woman has got anywhere near winning it or any other Grand Slam title since the late 70s.

    British tennis was in the doldrums throughout the 1980s and 1990s and Tim Henman's best effort came to nought when he lost a dramatic semi-final against Croatia's Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

    But Andy Murray, a Scotsman, burst onto the scene a decade ago and in 2013 he won the men's title, beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic and ending a wait of 77 years ago.

    Murray won it again in 2016 but was knocked out by Sam Querrey, of the United States, in the men's quarter-finals on Wednesday.

    But women's tennis in Britain has been struggling to find a star.

    Laura Robson and Heather Watson have both flattered to deceive, but Konta, 26, is looking like she might be the real thing.

    Ironically, although she is flying the Union Jack, she was born in Australia. Her parents are both Hungarian and she only moved to Britain 12 years ago.

    Australian tennis reporter Leo Schlink wrote an article earlier this year in which he lamented Tennis Australia's decision to cut Konta's funding in 2004.

    "Konta's funding was cut because she was regarded as lacking the requisite talent and potential," he wrote.

    "Soon after, Konta and her family walked, eventually settling in England where British Tennis embraced her. The rest is history," he added.

    But hungry British tennis fans have taken her to their hearts instantly and are now rooting for her to end decades of failure.

    Konta fought back from a set down to win against Halep and was watched by Wade herself, who is now 72.

    "I was so happy for her. I know how much pressure there is. It's wonderful to be in an atmosphere like that, and she behaves very nicely," said Wade.

    On Thursday, Konta will take on Venus Williams, whose heavily pregnant sister Serena is not playing in the tournament this year.

    If she wins, she will play the winner of the match between Garbine Muguruza, from Spain, and complete outsider Magdalena Rybarikova, from Slovakia.

    Konta has won three out of her five previous matches with Venus and she shows a confidence, desire to win and lack of modesty which is distinctly un-British.   

    "I've always believed in my own ability and I've always dreamt big," she said.

    Related:

    London Terrorist Attack Suspect Tried to Get Job at Wimbledon Security Firm
    Game, Set, Match: Armed Police to Patrol Wimbledon for the First Time
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    WATCH: Serena Williams Challenges Two Random Guys Playing Tennis
    Tags:
    sports, championship, tennis, Wimbledon 2017, Wimbledon tournament, Johanna Konta, Venus Williams, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gracious Sky 'Fairies': Flight Attendants Mark Their Professional Holiday
    Gracious Sky 'Fairies': Flight Attendants Mark Their Professional Holiday
    Kaspersky
    Remove the Antivirus?
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok