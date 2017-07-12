Russia Ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Safety During Sports Events

It enters into force after ratification by three Council of Europe member states.
Russia is currently preparing to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The recent Confederations Cup competition was held in the Russian cities of Kazan, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Moscow. New Zealand, Portugal, Mexico, Cameroon, Chile, Australia and Germany have sent their national teams to participate in the cup. The German national football team won cup 1-0 in the final match with the Chilean team.
