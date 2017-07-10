Medvedev Approves Set of Measures to Fight Doping in Russian Sports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Sports Ministry has been instructed to coordinate and monitor the implementation of the approved set of measures.

The release of the so-called McLaren report in two parts in 2016 has already prompted the International Association of Athletics Federations's (IAAF) ban on the Russian athletes's participation in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics, and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.

Earlier the IAAF Doping Review Board approved the applications of 16 Russian athletes for participation in international competitions under the neutral flag. Among the approved athletes are Viktor Butenko (discus), Timofey Chalyy (400m hurdles), Danil Danilov (hammer), Alexey Fedorov (triple jump) and other sportsmen taking part in such disciplines as sprints, high jump, race walks, decathlon and shot put.