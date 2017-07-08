Register
06:29 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v VFL Wolfsburg - German Bundesliga - Signal Iduna Park stadium, Germany - 18/02/17

    China Announces Five-Year Youth Soccer Partnership With Germany

    © REUTERS/ Thilo Schmuelgen
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 4010

    Chinese soccer could benefit from deep ties with Germany in the sport in recent years, but China needs to find a way of adapting the knowledge to domestic conditions, said experts.

    Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday watched a soccer match between Chinese and German youth teams at the Olympiastadion Berlin, encouraging young players to foster friendship, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

    After the match, Xi said that China and Germany are advancing soccer ties and that it is a systematic project to improve soccer skills. 

    Milli Hernandez
    Youtube/Fox 8
    Nebraska Girl Disqualified From Soccer Game After Officials Believe She is a Boy

    China is willing to push for all-round soccer cooperation with Germany, Xi said, adding the two countries will benefit from the cooperation. 

    Exchanges between German and Chinese people in soccer will most likely promote understanding of both countries' cultures, people and challenges, Ozcan Mutlu, a member of Germany's federal parliament and spokesperson for education and sports, told the Global Times. 

    Soccer helps children and young adults develop confidence and maturity, and become team players, Mutlu elaborated. 

    China's soccer reform, which began in February 2015, is being led by Xi himself, as the president is reportedly an avid soccer fan.

    Tibetan women's soccer team
    © Photo: Facebook / Tibet Women's Soccer
    Tibet Women’s Soccer Team Unwelcome in US, Gets Into Canadian Tournament Instead

    In November 2016, soccer associations of both countries signed a five-year deal that will see German players, coaches and referees provide assistance to their Chinese counterparts, Beijing-based China Global Television Network reported.

    The first Chinese-German Football Summit was held in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, according to a statement from the website of the Chinese Football Association.

    "The Sino-German soccer cooperation is mainly focused on developing young players, which Germany did very well after its slump in 2000," Wang Dazhao, a Beijing-based football commentator, told the Global Times on Thursday.

    German soccer giant Bayern Munich, one of the world's best known soccer clubs, has signed deals to jointly build soccer schools in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province and Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, China Radio International reported on Wednesday.

    Soccer balls bearing the 2006 World Cup logo are seen in the sponsors area of the Exhibition Halls in Leipzig, Germany Thursday Dec. 8, 2005
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    US, Canada, Mexico Join Forces in Bid to Host Soccer World Cup in 2026

    Bayern Munich coaches are sent to the schools to train young Chinese players.

    China's Ministry of Education (MOE), the German Football Association and adidas on Wednesday kicked off the first-ever MOE youth soccer training camp in Germany. 

    The week-long camp marks a major step forward in efforts by the three parties to provide world-class training to some of China's top youth talent, adidas told the Global Times on Thursday.

    This article was originally published by Shan Jie and Zhang Xin in The Global Times.

    Related:

    Swamp Soccer Cup Culminates in Russia
    Clinical Finishing: Surgeons Halt Operation to Watch Chile Soccer Win
    Now That's Quick Thinking! Soccer Referee Does a Cool Split to Escape the Ball
    British Soccer Fans Clash With Police Before Game in Madrid (VIDEOS)
    Chinese School Combines Soccer With Kung Fu to Train Players
    Tags:
    youth club, sports, soccer, Bayern Munich, Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel, Frankfurt, Berlin, Germany, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok