Register
16:35 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Fancy Bear publish second part of hacked WADA data

    Oops They Did It Again: Hackers Release New Docs on Doping, Corruption in Sports

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 39761

    The hacking group known as Fancy Bears has released a fresh trove of documents related to alleged doping practices by star track and field athletes. The docs, including emails and reports related to ongoing investigations, reveal government involvement in trying to play down violations, as well as patronage for athletes depending on their country.

    The documents, released late Wednesday, provide new evidence highlighting the inefficiency and corruption in professional sports doping tests, and the extent to which the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), governments and other agents conspire to interfere in doping investigations or disguise rule violations.

    The latest tranche of info, part of Fancy Bears' self-professed campaign against doping and corruption in sports, includes a spreadsheet from the IAAF's Athletics Medical & Anti-Doping Department showing that over forty athletes had their athlete biological passports listed as 'suspicious', with some 18 athletes flagged as 'likely doping' by testers.

    The athletes in the spreadsheet include international track and field stars Mohamed Farah of the UK, Kenya's Mary Keitany and Galen Rupp and Evan Jager from the USA. Farah and Rupp's coach, Alberto Salazar, is currently under investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency for illegal schemes under the Nike Oregon Project.

    IAAF spreadsheet showing dozens of athletes listed as having suspicious athlete biological passports
    © Photo: IAAF Athletics Medical & Anti-Doping Department
    IAAF spreadsheet showing dozens of athletes listed as having suspicious athlete biological passports

    The released email conversations also point to evidence of other scandals, including officials' failure to promptly investigate suspected doping and concealment of prize monies.

    Fancy Bears' archive also includes a list of nearly two dozen emails on the case of Italian race walker Alex Schwazer, showing what appears to be active involvement by Italian officials to try to cover up the possible violation of anti-doping rules.

    President of the European Athletic Association, Svein Arne Hansen delivers a keynote speech during a Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) conference in the city of London on January 30, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ BEN STANSALL
    European Athletics President Allegedly Falsified Doping Samples in 80s
    The archive also includes a selection of emails pertaining to the case of American runner Molly Beckwith-Ludlow, showing what Fancy Bears says is patronage for "some athletes by means of therapeutic use exemptions." Beckwith-Ludlow's files, according to the hacking group, "demonstrate [the] discriminating and cynical nature of the current anti-doping control system."

    Fancy Bears began releasing athlete data last year in an attempt to uncover the extent of possible doping in world sports. In April, the IAAF confirmed that they had been hacked in February 2017, and suggested that the information released Wednesday may have been part of the same breach.

    Related:

    FIFA Probing Russian Footballers Over Alleged Doping Incidents
    Olympics 2020: IOC Cuts Number of Weightlifting Athletes Amid Doping Scandals
    WADA Confirms Clearing Russian Fencers of Doping Charges
    IOC Head Hopes Investigation Into Russia Doping Case to End Before 2018 Olympics
    World Anti-Doping Agency Chief Reedie Hopes RUSADA to Resume Testing Soon
    European Athletics President Allegedly Falsified Doping Samples in 80s
    ROC Slams German Appeals to Ban Russia From 2018 Olympics
    Tags:
    doping, emails, documents, Fancy Bears, Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), WADA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok