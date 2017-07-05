Register
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of their Spanish first division soccer match against Sevilla at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona November 22, 2014

    FC Barcelona Forward Messi Agreed to Prolong Contract Till 2021

    Spanish football club Barcelona announced on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Argentine forward Lionel Messi for contract prolongation until 2021.

    Argentina’s Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying soccer match between Argentina and Chile at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina
    © AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano
    Messi Banned From Argentina’s World Cup Qualifier for Insulting Match Official – FIFA
    "FC Barcelona and Leo Messi have agreed on a contract renewal that will keep the Argentinian at the Club until June 30th, 2021. The deal will be signed in the coming weeks, when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training," the statement on the official website of the club reads.

    Messi’s current contract with FC Barcelona ends on June 30, 2018.

    In November, media reported that Messi decided not to renew the contract with the Spanish football club, while Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu urged the player to think twice. Later, the striker's father Jorge Messi reportedly maintained dialogue with France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Director of football and former Barcelona player Patrick Kluivert regarding a possible transfer of his son to PSG. In 2017, there were other speculations of Messi possibly leaving for Manchester City, Manchester United or other clubs.

    Messi, 30, became a Barcelona member when he was 13. Rising up through the ranks of the FC Barcelona football academy, he broke into the main team at the age of 17.

    Since then, he has won the Champions League four times, became champion of Spain’s La Liga eight times, won five Spanish Cups, and five Ballons d'Or, along with many other trophies.

