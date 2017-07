MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The first BRICS Games were held last month, on June 17-21, in the Chinese city of Guangzhou and involved competing in basketball, volleyball and wushu among the athletes from the BRICS member states.

“A large-scale event in the sports sphere is set to be held, [namely], the BRICS Games,” Ushakov told reporters, adding that some 80 events are stipulated by the agenda of the Chinese side, which is this year’s BRICS chair.

BRICS is an association of five developing economies — Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa — which comprises over one third of the world’s population.