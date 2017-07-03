2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia Recognized as 'Successful'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 17, the FIFA Confederations Cup kicked off in Russia and ended on Sunday. A total of four cities, namely Moscow, Kazan, Sochi and St. Petersburg, hosted the matches between eight national football teams.

"The Confederations Cup in Russia has been recognized as successful. This is also proven by FIFA President Gianni Infantino's eloquent appraisal of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has summed up the event's results," Alexey Sorokin told R-Sport.

The cup's final game, as well as the closing ceremony, took place in St. Petersburg on Sunday. The German team scored one goal and defeated the Chilean football players in the game.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across 11 Russian cities in June and July 2018. The event will be the first ever World Cup to take place in Eastern Europe.