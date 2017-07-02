German National Football Team Beats Chile 1-0, Wins 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

© Sputnik/ Evgeniy Biyatov Confederations Cup 2017 Becomes 3rd Most Visited in Competition History

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German national football team won on Sunday the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup having beaten in the final match the Chilean team 1-0.

The only goal in the match was scored by Germany's midfielder Lars Stindl in the 20th minute of the game.

German forward Timo Werner became the best goalscorer of the competition having scored three goals in four matches. Germany's Stindl as well as Leon Goretzka also scored three goals each but Werner made more assists than his competitors.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kicked off in Russia on June 17. Four Russian cities hosted the matches: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.