Portugal Beat Mexico in Match for Third Place in FIFA Confederations Cup

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — In the 54th minute of the match, Portugal's Luis Neto scored an own goal putting Mexico ahead. Shortly before the end of the second time, Pepe scored a goal for Portugal thus prolonging the match for two extra times. The decisive goal was scored by Portugal's Adrien Silva from the penalty shot during the 104th minute of the game.

Portugal's Nelson Semedo and Mexico's Raul Jimenez got red cards during the second extra time.

The final match between German and Chilean national teams will be held later on Sunday in St. Petersburg.