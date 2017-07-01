Register
18:21 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Diego Maradona holds a jersey of the football club Fujairah FC, during a press conference where he was announced as the upcoming manager for the team, in the Gulf emirate of Fujairah on May 14, 2017

    Football Star Maradona Heaps Praise on Putin, Calls Him a 'Phenomenon'

    © AFP 2017/ STRINGER
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 13430

    In an interview with RT, Argentine football (soccer) legend Diego Maradona specifically gave kudos to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he called "a phenomenon."

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    © East News/ AP Photo/Keystone, Walter Bieri
    Don’t Go, Ronaldo: Footballer May Leave Real Madrid Over Tax Evasion Charges
    Speaking to RT, Argentine football icon Diego Maradona confirmed that he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss preparations for the 2018 World Cup, due to be held in Russia between June 14 and July 15. He declined to elaborate.

    "No one knows anything," he said with a smile when asked if he knows the subject of his upcoming meeting with the Russian President.

    Maradona heaped praise on Putin's political image, also touting the Russian leader's significant contribution to world peace.

    "Putin is a phenomenon. I think that after Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro, Putin, along with Daniel Ortega and Evo Morales, represents the so-called top league. Putin is a person who can bring peace to many on this planet," Maradona said.

    When asked what he thinks of US President Donald Trump as a politician, Maradona said that he does not see him in this capacity.

    "It's hard for me to talk about him as a politician and I do not see him in this role. I'd rather see him as a hero of a comic strip or a cartoon. Every time I see him on TV, I switch the channel," he said.

    Argentina’s Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying soccer match between Argentina and Chile at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina
    © AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano
    Messi Banned From Argentina’s World Cup Qualifier for Insulting Match Official – FIFA
    The interview came a few days after Maradona came to Moscow to visit VTB Arena, a state-of-the-art multi-purpose stadium currently under construction in the Russian capital.

    Earlier, he said that he was a fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was ready to participate in the preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

    Many sport experts and fans consider Maradona the greatest football player of all time. He was joint FIFA Player of the 20th Century with Brazil's Pele.

    Related:

    Dilma’s Soldier: Maradona Roots for Brazil’s Ousted President Rousseff
    A Great Time: German Football Team Captain Thanks Russia for Confederations Cup
    This Serbian Football Player Should Get an Oscar for Best Actor ASAP
    Football Star Ronaldo Pays $7 Million in Outstanding Tax to Dodge Jail Sentence
    Tags:
    world, peace, politician, cartoon, interview, Diego Maradona, Vladimir Putin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok