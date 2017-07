MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to visit the final match of the FIFA Confederations Cup, which will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

Peskov said "No," answering the question on whether Putin would be present at the final match on Sunday.

On June 17, the FIFA Confederations Cup kicked off in Russia, with Putin delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, which was followed by the match between the national teams of Russia and New Zealand.

The event will finish on Sunday when the German and Chilean teams will meet in the final match in St. Petersburg.