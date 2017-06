© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Chile Beats Portugal on Penalties, Reaches 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Final

SOCHI (Sputnik) — The German national football team beat Mexico 4-1 in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals and will play Chile in the final in St. Petersburg on July 2.

During the match that took place in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, the goals for the German side were scored by Leon Goretzka (6th and 8th minute), Timo Werner (59th minute) and Amin Younes (after 90th). Marco Fabian scored the goal for the Mexican side in the 89th minute.