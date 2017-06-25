Register
    Russian national football team holds training session

    FIFA Probing Russian Footballers Over Alleged Doping Incidents

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) continues its investigation into alleged incidents of doping by Russian football players, mentioned in the report by World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) commission led by Richard McLaren, a FIFA spokesperson said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Late on Saturday, the Daily Mail newspaper said the FIFA was probing doping allegations against all Russian national team members.

    "FIFA has simply confirmed that, in close collaboration with WADA, it is still investigating the allegations involving football players in the so-called McLaren report. However, FIFA did not refer to any particular players, since it cannot comment on the status of ongoing investigations," the spokesperson told R-Sport.

    The spokesperson stressed that FIFA was interested in completing the probe as soon as possible.

    "As far as the FIFA Confederations Cup is concerned, every participating player has been tested through blood and urine in unannounced controls. Both the results of the unannounced and the post-match tests have been negative so far. Furthermore, all players participating in the 2014 FIFA World Cup – including all members of the Russian squad – underwent pre-competition and post-match tests, all of which resulted negative," the spokesperson added.

    Football. Euro 2016 match England - Russia
    © Sputnik/ Виталий Белоусов
    Russian Football Team Submits 46 Doping Samples During Euro-2016 in France
    The spokesperson also noted that the athletes’ samples were taken for analyses to a laboratory accredited by WADA and located in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

    According to the spokesperson, all samples taken during the Confederations Cup, held in Russia from June 17 to July 2, proved to be negative.

    The release of the so-called McLaren report in two parts in 2016 has already prompted the International Association of Athletics Federations’s (IAAF) ban on the Russian athletes’s participation in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics, and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.

