The Power of the Few: Portugal Fans Root for Their Football Team in Moscow

The Russia-Portugal game was a great chance for Moscow's football fans to see the national team play in the capital. The match was held at Spartak Stadium, a modern venue built on the outskirts of Moscow just three years ago.

— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) June 21, 2017

The crowd started to gather more than two hours before the match.

Only a few Portuguese fans made it to Moscow. But even these small groups became true stars for locals.

Vasco and his two friends arrived in the Russian capital just a few days ago and went sightseeing.

"We thought it would be much more people from our country," he said. "But everyone is being so nice with us, they take photos and we are loving it. We traveled through the city, went some places, to the Kremlin too. So now we are here, and tomorrow we're leaving for St. Petersburg for another Portuguese game."

— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) June 21, 2017

Despite the obvious disadvantages of an away game, Portuguese players were quick on the draw: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal just eight minutes into the game.

The Russians tried to retaliate, and even gained momentum in the beginning of the second half. But the score held until the very end of the game, giving Portugal a 1-0 victory.

Besides Moscow's Spartak stadium, the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matches are being held at three other venues — Fisht in Sochi, Kazan Arena in Kazan and at St. Petersburg's Zenit Arena. The Cup finals are scheduled for July 2.