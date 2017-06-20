FIFA President Impressed With Fisht Stadium - Russia-2018 Organizing Committee

SOCHI (Sputnik) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino was largely impressed with his visit to the Fisht Stadium in Russia's Sochi which hosts the Confederations Cup, "Russia-2018" Local Organizing Committee Venue Manager Andrey Markov said Tuesday.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Russia Defeats New Zealand at 1st Match of FIFA Confederations Cup

On Monday, the German football team defeated the Australian team with a score of 3:2 at the Confederations Cup in Sochi. Infantino became the guest of the match, but before the game he examined the stadium.

"I personally accompanied Infantino at the Fisht stadium. We walked through all the zones of the stadium. He was impressed and satisfied with conditions provided for all FIFA's client groups. We worked hard in order for everyone to feel comfortable," Markov said.

The Confederations Cup kicked off on Saturday and will last through July 2 in the Russian cities of Kazan, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Moscow. Russia, New Zealand, Portugal, Mexico, Cameroon, Chile, Australia and Germany have sent their national teams to participate in the cup.