Russia Defeats New Zealand at 1st Match of FIFA Confederations Cup

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The game was scored with an own goal by New Zealand's Michael Boxall at the 31st minute of the game. Fyodor Smolov scored for Russia at the 69th minute.

The Russian national team will play with the Portuguese team, which is acting Europe's champion, on June 21 in Moscow. New Zealand's team will play with Mexico on the very same day in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Confederations Cup kicked off on Saturday and will last through July 2 in the Russian cities of Kazan, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Moscow. Besides Russia and New Zealand, Portugal, Mexico, Cameroon, Chile, Australia and Germany have also sent their national teams to participate in the cup.