© AFP 2017/ Javier Soriano Top 7 Football Stars That Will Shine Bright at Russia's Confederations Cup (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The game started at 06:00 p.m. local time [15:00 GMT] at St. Petersburg stadium.

The Confederations Cup will be held from June 17 to July 2 in the Russian cities of Kazan, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Besides Russia and New Zealand, Portugal, Mexico, Cameroon, Chile, Australia and Germany have also sent their national teams to participate in the cup.