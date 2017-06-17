Top 7 Football Stars That Will Shine Bright at 2017 Russia's Confederations Cup

Take a look at world famous football stars that are set to participated in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.
Cristiano Ronaldo
And Cristiano Ronaldo's fantastic football skills made all these victories possible.
This June, Ronaldo scored the 600th goal during his career (406 - for Read Madrid, 118 - for Manchester United, 71 - for the Portuguese national team, five - for Sporting) and also became the second footballer to score during three in a row Champions League finals.
3 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the 2nd player to score in 3 different European Cup/#UCL finals after Di Stéfano, who found the net in five. Star. pic.twitter.com/Ud0u6rcuGy— OptaJose (@OptaJose) 3 июня 2017 г.
MILESTONE: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 600 goals for club and country.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) 3 июня 2017 г.
Real Madrid (406)
Man Utd (118)
Portugal (71)
Sporting CP (5) pic.twitter.com/7UwFYcqFEs
Moreover, Read Madrid also gained the LaLiga championship this year.
We sincerely hope that Cristiano will enjoy time spent in Russia during the Confederations Cup and wish him and his team luck!
Arturo Vidal
The latest football season featured the success of Bayern Munich that won Germany's Bundesliga competition.
With the season being fruitful for Vidal, the footballer has all chances to succeed during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.
Alexis Sanchez
Sanchez was one of the most goal-scoring forwards of the English Premier League with a total of 24 goals for his team's games.
This season, Sanchez's football club, Arsenal, didn't win the English Premier League, however, his national team has all chances to gain victory in the upcoming Confederations Cup.
Pepe
Pepe is one of the most famous defenders for over a decade with his teams gaining multiple victories.
The 2016 year featured the long-awaited victory of his national team in the UEFA Cup.
Pepe has represented Portugal over 80 times and now he is going to participate in Confederations Cup games for the first time in his career.
Julian Draxler
Germany's national team won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with the rising German football star being part of it. After impressive FIFA and UEFA cups matches featuring Draxler's impressive football skills, France's legendary Paris Saint-Germain invited the German footballer to join the team.
Draxler made his Bundesliga debut for Schalke 04 aged 17 in January 2011.
"Furthermore, Draxler is also the youngest German player ever to compete in the UEFA Champions League, and, perhaps most impressively, is the youngest player to break the 100-game milestone in the Bundesliga," according to Bundesliga's site.
Chicharito
Javier Hernandez, who is commonly known as Chicharito, is a Mexican national team footballer, who plays as a forward for Germany's Bayer Leverkusen club.
Chicharito is Mexico's all-time leading goalcorer.
Andre Onana
The Cameroon national team's goalkeeper plays for the Netherlands' Ajax club.
The 21 year old footballer is one of the most promising young goalkeepers.
Let his speed and intuition not fail him during the upcoming games.
All comments
Show new comments (0)