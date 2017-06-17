Register
    Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales

    Top 7 Football Stars That Will Shine Bright at 2017 Russia's Confederations Cup

    The FIFA Confederations Cup kicks off in Russia on June 17 and will be held until July 2 in four cities, namely Sochi, Kazan, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    The tournament will involve the following teams: Russia (host country), Germany (2014 World Cup winner), Australia (Asian Cup winner), Chile (American Cup winner), Mexico (CONCACAF Gold Cup holder), Portugal (European champion), Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations winner) and New Zealand (OFC Nations Cup winner). Chile and Russia will debut at the Confederations Cups.

    Take a look at world famous football stars that are set to participated in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal celebrates after scoring against Racing Santander during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid
    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal celebrates after scoring against Racing Santander during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid

    FIFA Ballon d'Or nominee Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid attends a press conference prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014 at the Kongresshaus on January 12, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland
    Picture Perfect: Ronaldo's Face Graces the Wall in the Russian City of Kazan (PHOTOS)
    The Portuguese footballer who plays as a forward for the Spanish Real Madrid club has been probably the most successful football player of the 2016-2017 season with his national team winning the UEFA cup in summer 2016 and Real Madrid winning the 2016 and 2017 Champions League, becoming the first club winning the most important title in the football world two years in a row.

    And Cristiano Ronaldo's fantastic football skills made all these victories possible.

    This June, Ronaldo scored the 600th goal during his career (406 - for Read Madrid, 118 - for Manchester United, 71 - for the Portuguese national team, five - for Sporting) and also became the second footballer to score during three in a row Champions League finals.

    Moreover, Read Madrid also gained the LaLiga championship this year.

    We sincerely hope that Cristiano will enjoy time spent in Russia during the Confederations Cup and wish him and his team luck!

    Arturo Vidal

    Munich's Arturo Vidal celebrates the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, in Munich, Germany
    Munich's Arturo Vidal celebrates the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, in Munich, Germany

    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Park opened in Moscow
    Fan ID for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: What It is and How to Get One
    Two-time American Cup (Copa America) winner, Arturo Vidal, who plays for Bayern Munich, is a universal player who plays equally well both in midfield and in defense, will defend the colors of the Chilean national team at the Confederations Cup.

    The latest football season featured the success of Bayern Munich that won Germany's Bundesliga competition.

    With the season being fruitful for Vidal, the footballer has all chances to succeed during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

    Alexis Sanchez

    Chile's Alexis Sanchez struggles for the ball
    Chile's Alexis Sanchez struggles for the ball

    Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 15/5/16 General view inside the ground before the game
    English Premier League Child Abuse Scandal Grows; Clubs Accused of Coverups
    The Chilean national team player is also the forward for English Arsenal.

    Sanchez was one of the most goal-scoring forwards of the English Premier League with a total of 24 goals for his team's games.

    This season, Sanchez's football club, Arsenal, didn't win the English Premier League, however, his national team has all chances to gain victory in the upcoming Confederations Cup.

    Pepe

    Portugal's Pepe attends a training session
    Portugal's Pepe attends a training session

    Football Soccer - Portugal v Austria - EURO 2016 - Group F - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 18/6/16 Fans before the match
    Portugal Wins Euro 2016 Football Championship Beating France 1:0 in Final
    Kepler Laveran Lima Ferreira who plays as a central defender for the Portuguese national team and Spanish Real Madrid club is commonly known as Pepe.

    Pepe is one of the most famous defenders for over a decade with his teams gaining multiple victories.

    The 2016 year featured the long-awaited victory of his national team in the UEFA Cup.

    Pepe has represented Portugal over 80 times and now he is going to participate in Confederations Cup games for the first time in his career.

    Julian Draxler

    Germany's midfielder Julian Draxler
    Germany's midfielder Julian Draxler

    Roman Neustadter
    German Footballer Roman Neustadter Made Russian Citizen Ahead of Euro 2016
    The midfielder of the Paris Saint-Germain club Julian Draxler will be captain of the German national team at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. At the tournament, Draxler will play as his team's striker.

    Germany's national team won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with the rising German football star being part of it. After impressive FIFA and UEFA cups matches featuring Draxler's impressive football skills, France's legendary Paris Saint-Germain invited the German footballer to join the team.

    Draxler made his Bundesliga debut for Schalke 04 aged 17 in January 2011.

    "Furthermore, Draxler is also the youngest German player ever to compete in the UEFA Champions League, and, perhaps most impressively, is the youngest player to break the 100-game milestone in the Bundesliga," according to Bundesliga's site.

    Chicharito

    Real Madrid's Chicharito celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the second leg quarterfinal Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain
    Real Madrid's Chicharito celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the second leg quarterfinal Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain

    Javier Hernandez, who is commonly known as Chicharito, is a Mexican national team footballer, who plays as a forward for Germany's Bayer Leverkusen club.

    Chicharito is Mexico's all-time leading goalcorer.

    Andre Onana

    Ajax's Bertrand goalkeeper Andre Onana celebrates the goal of his team during the Europa League Group G soccer match between Panathinaikos and Ajax at Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium in Athens
    Ajax's Bertrand goalkeeper Andre Onana celebrates the goal of his team during the Europa League Group G soccer match between Panathinaikos and Ajax at Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium in Athens

    The Cameroon national team's goalkeeper plays for the Netherlands' Ajax club.

    The 21 year old footballer is one of the most promising young goalkeepers.

    Let his speed and intuition not fail him during the upcoming games.

