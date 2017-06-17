Register
    Preparations for FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow

    FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts & Details

    Russia’s first FIFA Confederations Cup kicks off on Saturday and will be held until July 2 in four country’s cities, namely Sochi, Kazan, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

    Preparations for FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow
    Russia to Hold 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup at High Level - Kremlin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Confederations Cup is a football tournament held under the aegis of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

    A total of eight countries are participating in the Confederation Cup: the host country, the current winner of the FIFA World Cup and winners of six continental competitions organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

    The Confederations Cup was preceded by the King Fahd Cup held in Saudi Arabia twice in 1992 and 1995. The first tournament involved four teams: Argentina, Cote d’Ivoire, Saudi Arabia and the United States. The cup was won by Argentina, while Saudi Arabia was second and the United States finished third.

    In 1995, there were six participants: Argentina, Denmark, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia. The Danish national team won the cup, Argentina was second and Mexico third.

    Preparations for FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow
    Some 60% Confederations Cup Tickets Sold in Russia on Tournament's Eve - FIFA
    In 1997, the tournament received an official status from the FIFA and became known as the FIFA Confederations Cup. Its format has not changed since 1997 and includes six winners of continental championships, the world champion and the host country. These countries participate at the group stage, followed by two semi-finals and games for third and first place.

    Originally the cup was held every two years but since 2005 the Confederations Cup has been held every four years, serving as a rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup.

    In 1997, the FIFA Confederations Cup took place in Saudi Arabia on December 12-22. Australia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay participated in the tournament. Brazil was the winner, with Australia came second and the Czech Republic was third. The Golden Ball, which is the prize for best tournament’s player, went to Denilson de Oliveira of Brazil, while the Golden Boot, an award for the top goal scorer, to Romario de Souza Faria of Brazil. The Fair Play Trophy was received by South Africa.

    In 1999, Mexico hosted the FIFA Confederations Cup from July 25 to August 4. The tournament involved the national teams of Bolivia, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Mexico finished first, Brazil was second and the United States was third. Both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot were awarded to Ronaldinho. The Fair Play Trophy went to Brazil.

    In 2001, the Confederations Cup was held in South Korea and Japan from May 30 to June 10 with the participation of Australia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, France, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. France was the winner, with Japan came second and Australia became the third. The Golden Ball was awarded to Robert Emmanuel Pires of France. The Golden Boot was awarded to Robert Emmanuel Pires and Eric Carriere, who was also French national. Japan won the Fair Play Trophy.

    Vitaly Mutko
    Russian Stadiums Ready for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - Deputy Prime Minister
    In 2003, France hosted the Confederations Cup from on June 18-29, with Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Turkey and the United States participating. The event was marred by the tragic death of Cameroonian halfback Marc-Vivien Foe during a semi-finals game. France won the Cup, while Cameroon and Turkey finished second and third respectively. The Golden Ball and Golden Boot were awarded to Thierry Henry of France. The Fair Play Trophy went to Japan.

    In 2005, the Confederations Cup was held in Germany on June 15 — 29. The tournament involved Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Greece, Japan, Mexico and Tunisia. Brazil won the Cup, with Argentina came second and Germany became the third. Both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot were awarded to Adriano Leite Ribeiro of Brazil. Greece won the Fair Play Trophy.

    In 2009, the Confederations Cup was held in Africa for the first time in history. South Africa hosted the event from June 14 to June 28, with Brazil, Egypt, Iraq, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain and the United States participating.

    Brazil won the Cup, with the United States finished second and Spain came third. The Golden Ball was awarded to Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite of Brazil also known as Kaka while the Golden Boot to Luis Fabiano of Brazil. Tim Howard from the United States won the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Brazil won the Fair Play Trophy.

    In 2013, Brazil hosted the Confederations Cup from June 15 to June 30, with

    Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Tahiti and Uruguay participating. In the finals, Brazil beat Spain, which was then World Cup holder, and won the title for the fourth time, this being its third Confederations Cup triumph in a row. Italy finished third. The Golden Ball went to Neymar da Silva Santos of Brazil, the Golden Boot to Fernando Torres of Spain, the Golden Glove to Julio Cesar of Brazil, and the Fair Play Trophy to Spain.

    2017 Confederations Cup Park opened in Sochi
    Tournament of Champions: Stan Collymore Looks Ahead to FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia
    As of today, 30 teams have played at least once at the tournament. Brazil did so seven times, an absolute record among all national teams. The Brazilians have also won more trophies than the others. Two teams managed to defend their title: Brazil in 2009 and 2013, and France in 2003.

    The FIFA Confederations Cup Russia will be held from June 17 to July 2. The tournament will involve the following teams: Russia (host country), Germany (2014 World Cup winner), Australia (Asian Cup winner), Chile (American Cup winner), Mexico (CONCACAF Gold Cup holder), Portugal (European champion) and Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations winner). Chile and Russia will debut at the Confederations Cups.

    The fifth Confederations Cup will be held in the same country as the World Cup one year before the event. This arrangement was first practiced in South Korea and Japan in 2001.

    The Confederations Cup trophy is made of gilded bronze with a lapis lazuli-and-ebony base. It is 40 centimeters (15 inches) high and weighs 8.6 kilograms (18.95 pounds). Two golden ribbons conveying an impression of rapid movement are wrapped around its central part. The ribbons link six medallions symbolizing the six confederations, which are located on the upper surface of the base, with the trophy’s globe-shaped top showing outlines of the six continents whose representatives participate in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

