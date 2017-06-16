Register
14:38 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Preparations for FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow

    Russia to Hold 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup at High Level - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Evgeniy Biyatov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 31 0 0

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held in Russia at a high level.

    Preparations for FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Evgeniy Biyatov
    Some 60% Confederations Cup Tickets Sold in Russia on Tournament's Eve - FIFA
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held in Russia at a high level, Russia has done huge preparatory work for that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    "There are all grounds to believe that everything should be successful, at the appropriate high level," Peskov told reporters.

    Moreover, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that Moscow is fully prepared to host the FIFA Confederations Cup tournament, set to kick off on Saturday.

    The FIFA Confederations Cup will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan from June 17 to July 2. Four football matches will take place at the FC Spartak's stadium dubbed Otkritie Arena, located in the city's northern area of Tushino on June 18, 21, 25 and July 2.

    "Moscow is fully prepared to host the Cup of Confederations, the main football championship of 2017. The Cup's key events, set to take place in Moscow, will be held at the new Spartak's stadium in Tushino. The media headquarters is also located there," Sobyanin said after visiting the Confederations Cup's press center for non-accredited journalists.

    The mayor stressed that not all journalists, who were supposed to cover the events, managed to meet strict accreditation requirements. Sobyanin pointed out that to give those reporters an opportunity to perform their work efficiently, Moscow opened another press center in the Column Hall of the House of Unions in the city's center.

    "Any journalist who plans to write about football these days can get the best out of [press center's] facilities. We will also organize press tours for them to the reconstructed Luzhniki stadium and other Moscow sights," the mayor said.

    A stand with the 2017 Confederations Cup logo at the Sochi International Airport
    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    Get Ready for Football! FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 Press Accreditation Begins
    The press center for media representatives without accreditation started working on Thursday. The same kind of press centers are already opened in St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi. Around 30 volunteers will provide assistance at the press center.

    The Confederations Cup tournament has been traditionally held since 2005 in the country hosting the FIFA World Cup the following year. The competition, which is considered to be a rehearsal of the FIFA World Cup, will involve a third of the 12 stadiums expected to be used during the tournament in 2018.

    The quadrennial event will bring together the national teams of Australia, Cameroon, Chile, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal and Russia.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will host 31 national teams and take place in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15 next year. The Confederations Cup will be held on June 17 — July 2 in Russia.

    Related:

    Some 60% Confederations Cup Tickets Sold in Russia on Tournament's Eve - FIFA
    Russian Federal Customs Head to Sputnik: Agency Ready for Confederations Cup
    Stan Collymore Looks Ahead to FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia
    Tags:
    organization, 2017 Confederations Cup, Kremlin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok