Register
18:56 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Floyd Mayweather Jr. enters the ring before his welterweight title fight against Manny Pacquiao, from the Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas.

    Floyd Mayweather to Take on Conor McGregor in $100Mln ‘Megafight’ in Las Vegas

    © AP Photo/ Eric Jamison
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 13620

    The best pound-for-pound boxer of the modern era, Floyd Mayweather, is to take on UFC fighter Conor McGregor in a US$100 million "megafight." But the fight, in August, is already been dubbed as a "circus" by boxing fans.

    ​McGregor, who is 28 and from Ireland, is a legend in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). But he is a complete novice as a boxer.

    Mayweather retired undefeated two years ago, after defeating Andre Berto and his great rival Manny Pacquiao, from the Philippines.

    He is now 40 but there have been persistent rumors over the last year that he would come out of retirement to take on McGregor in a pay-per-view fight which will make them both extremely rich.

    Mayweather, whose nickname is Money, has always emphasized that he is only in the sport for the cash and insisted he had no interest in beating Rocky Marciano's record of 49 victories.

    Marciano, who was world heavyweight champion in the 1950s, retired undefeated and died in a plane crash in 1969.

    Mayweather's victory over Pacquiao was his 49th win.

    Now he has finally agreed to meet, McGregor in a boxing ring, on August 26.

    ​MMA fan Sal Mannan said: "This bout is only about money.  Hundreds of millions of dollars will be generated through ticket sales and PPV sales. 

    "For boxing and MMA fans, we know this bout is not about skills, experience or athleticism. Sadly, Conor McGregor will leave the boxing ring as a loser, but will be handsomely rewarded for his brave misadventures in the world of professional boxing," he told Sputnik.

    He added: "For UFC fans like me, I'm worried Conor, with his riches, will leave the Octagon for good."

    But boxing aficionados have been far less keen on the prospect of the fight.

    Former world super middleweight champion Richie Woodhall said he would much rather watch Gennady "GGG" Golovkin's eagerly awaited contest with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in September.

    "Golovkin against Alvarez will be the fight of the year for me. That is going to be a great fight, not like this circus with Mayweather and McGregor," Woodhall told Sputnik.

    McGregor's promoter, Dana White, was bullish: "He will go after Floyd Mayweather and he will try to knock him out."

    But British boxer Carl Frampton said he did not fancy McGregor's chances: "Boxing and MMA are two different sports. If I am blatantly honest I think if McGregor lands a glove on Mayweather he would be doing very well. Mayweather made people like Pacquiao and Canelo look ordinary."

    ​The pair will be fighting at light-middleweight, with standard 10 ounce gloves and there will be no concessions to MMA, a sport in which fighters are allowed to wrestle and even gouge each other.

    McGregor has never boxed professionally but was granted a boxing licence in December by the California State Athletic Commission in December and has reportedly been sparring and training for a year.

    Leonard Ellerbe, chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, added: "There is a different feel from the Pacquiao fight. It is the unknown factor.

    "There is not one place I go to with Floyd where he doesn't get asked the question: 'Floyd, are you going to fight Conor McGregor?' All Floyd thinks about is fighting Conor McGregor."

    ​McGregor has won 21 and lost three of his 24 MMA contests.

    But boxing journalist Steve Bunce said of McGregor: "He would not win an Irish boxing professional title, but this fight is not about credibility or competition or anything to do with traditional sport and that is fine, providing everybody understands that.

    "This is a glorious event and perhaps 5 million people in the USA will pay $99 to watch on pay-per-view and 20,000 will pay as much as $25,000 do to watch live in Las Vegas. It will break records and so it should, it is marvelous mayhem."

    Related:

    Boxing's Cold War: Why the Russians Are Striking Fear Into Fighters Worldwide
    Las Vegas Police Expect Memorial Day Terrorist Attack, Tighten Security
    'No' to Kids in MMA: Renowned Actor, Athlete Oleg Taktarov Against Child Fights
    Call of Duty: MMA Fighter Monson to Defend Russia if Necessary
    Tags:
    boxer, mixed martial arts, sports, record, boxing, sport, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Las Vegas, United States, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok