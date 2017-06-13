Register
13:53 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russia's Sergey Kovalev prior to the fight with Isaac Chilemba of Malawi for the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF champion title.

    Boxing's Cold War: Why the Russians Are Striking Fear Into Fighters Worldwide

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 23730

    Next weekend Las Vegas will host a huge fight as Russia's Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev seeks to beat America's unbeaten Andre Ward. In September, Gennady Golovkin takes on Saul Alvarez in the most eagerly awaited fight in boxing.

    Although Golovkin is from Kazakhstan, his father is Russian. The heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions are stuffed full of Russian fighters – Alexander Povetkin, Alexander Ustinov, Denis Lebedev, Murat Gassiev, Andrey Fedosov – and there are a number of young tyros coming through who might make it big, including unbeaten middleweights Artur Osipov and Andrey Sirotkin.

    So what is behind the boom in Russian boxing?

    Former world middleweight champion Richie Woodhall said the Soviet Union, along with Cuba, had dominated amateur boxing for many years and won lots of Olympic medals.

    Professional boxing was banned until the fall of communism.

    "Pro boxing in Russia is still in its infancy, but in terms of amateur boxing they have been a colossal nation for years,” Woodhall told Sputnik.

    "It’s a massive country and they have lots of boxers and some brilliant coaches. They always do the basics very well and when they box internationally they are used to a variety of styles," he added.

    Woodhall said there are many good fighters coming out of the former Soviet Union. They include Vasyl Lomachenko, the WBO super featherweight champion from Ukraine, who is being tipped as a major star.    

    Hollywood used a Russian as a villain in 1985 – Ivan Drago was the baddie in Rocky IV, who knocked out and killed Apollo Creed but then got beaten (of course) by Sylvester Stallone’s character.

    ​It took some time, after the fall of communism in 1991, for the first real boxing stars to emerge from the former Soviet Union.

    In 1999 Vitali Klitschko, from Ukraine, became a world champion after dethroning Britain’s Herbie Hide for the lightly regarded WBO title, but he and his brother Wladimir would later dominate the heavyweight division.  

    ​Football and ice hockey have always been the most popular sports in Russia and professional boxing events have only recently begun to become popular.

    In April, the Boxing Federation of Russia created a new supreme advisory board, which included Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian state oil giant Rosneft.

    Sechin is a big boxing fan and in 2013 he helped bring the world title clash between Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin to Moscow in 2013. It was Russia's "Fight of the Decade" and although Povetkin lost, it whetted Muscovites appetites for big-time boxing.

    In December 2015 Roy Jones, once the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter, became a Russian citizen and fought Britain's Enzo Maccarinelli in Moscow. Woodhall said the Klitschko-Povetkin fight had been a "clash of styles" and an "awful fight." But that was a huge event in Moscow and there is no reason why they can’t put on big shows and attract big names,” Woodhall told Sputnik. But most boxers from the former Soviet Union still tend to end up based abroad – the Klitschkos in Germany, Golovkin and Kovalev both in the United States.

    Woodhall tipped Ward to beat Kovalev on points on Saturday (June 17), but he said it would be a close fight.

    "Golovkin against Alvarez will be the fight of the year. Golovkin is a fantastic fighter. He can box on the inside or on the outside and he punches very hard," Woodhall told Sputnik.

    "The one thing Kovalev and Golovkin had in common is their long amateur careers. Golovkin had around 200 fights and Kovalev also had a lot. They were well schooled. All those former Soviet countries are well schooled and they are very experienced when it comes to turning pro," Woodhall told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian Boxer Povetkin Suspended, Fined by World Boxing Council
    US Boxer Roy Jones Opens Boxing School in Moscow Region
    Int'l Boxing Federation Clears All Russian Boxers to Compete in Rio Olympics
    Farewell, Champ: 'Greatest' Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali Dies at 74
    Tags:
    professional boxing, Russian boxing, sports, boxing, Sergey Kovalev, Gennady Golovkin, Vitaly Klitschko, Wladimir Klitschko, Las Vegas, Moscow, Ukraine, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok