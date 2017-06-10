Olympics 2020: IOC Cuts Number of Weightlifting Athletes Amid Doping Scandals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the IOC Executive Board held an extraordinary meeting in Lausanne and approved changes in the program of 2020 Olympic Games, applied to 15 sports. In particular, the IOC adjusted the program of weightlifting competitions among men, eliminating one weight category for the sake of gender equality.

"All must remain compliant with the Olympic Charter and the World Anti-Doping Code… We have sent a strong signal to weightlifting by reducing the quota for athletes for Tokyo 2020," Bach was quoted as saying by insidethegames.biz news portal.

Bach stressed that the IWF should convince the IOC that it was taking steps to cope with "massive doping problems" in the sport.