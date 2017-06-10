WADA Confirms Clearing Russian Fencers of Doping Charges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed Friday it would not challenge the decision of the international fencing federation FIE to clear Russian fencers implicated in the McLaren report of doping charges, in a comment to R-Sport.
"The Federation Internationale d’Escrime (FIE) provided WADA with its decision not to assert ADRVs [anti-doping rule violations] against the 27 Russian fencing athletes named in the Report. Following WADA’s review of the FIE’s decision and the supporting evidence, no further action will be taken by the Agency," the sports agency said.
WADA also suspended Russia-based anti-doping lab operations run by the RUSADA. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of running a state-run doping program. Moscow is making efforts aimed at reforming its sports and ensuring Russian athletes' access to main world competitions.
