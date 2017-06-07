European Parliament Supports Bid of Paris to Host 2024 Olympics

© AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi Fukushima to Host Some 2020 Olympics Events to Recover From Nuclear Disaster - Organizers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the French delegation headed by the country's Sports Minister Laura Flessel and Bernard Lapasset, the co-chairman of the Paris bid committee, visited Brussels and presented the bid to the European Parliament's Sport Intergroup.

According to the insidethegames.biz website, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, as well as the co-presidents of the Sport Intergroup expressed their support to the bid.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to choose the host city of the 2024 Olympics from Paris and Los Angeles during the session in Lima. If the French capital wins the right to host the 2024 Olympics, this would be the third Olympic Games in Paris, as it was the host city in 1900 and in 1924.