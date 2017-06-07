European Parliament Supports Bid of Paris to Host 2024 Olympics

According to the insidethegames.biz website, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, as well as the co-presidents of the Sport Intergroup expressed their support to the bid.
The International Olympic Committee is expected to choose the host city of the 2024 Olympics from Paris and Los Angeles during the session in Lima. If the French capital wins the right to host the 2024 Olympics, this would be the third Olympic Games in Paris, as it was the host city in 1900 and in 1924.
