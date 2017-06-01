Register
03:23 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    2017 Confederations Cup Park opened in Sochi

    Warm Welcome for Everyone: Russian Football Official Greets Fans

    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 3520

    There will be a warm welcome for everyone, who comes to support their national team at FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, Russian Football Union's anti-racism and anti-discrimination inspector and former captain of the Russian national team Alexey Smertin said.

    Russian fans to attend Russia vs. Slovenia 2010 World Cup qualifier play-off
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    UK Tabloid Uses Slavic Festival Video to Illustrate Russian Football Fans' "Brutality"
    Russian Football Union's anti-racism and anti-discrimination inspector and former captain of the Russian national team Alexey Smertin addressed the football fans ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, saying that there will be a warm welcome for everyone, who comes to support their national team.

    “It is important to send a message to every football fan and enthusiast, who is planning to come to Russia to support their national team and support football, that there will undoubtedly be a warm welcome, we will be glad to see everyone,”  Smertin said in an interview to RT TV channel.

    The comment comes after an incident, when some of the participants of the Carnival Sochi Fest parade were marching with their faces painted black and carrying bananas, less than a month ahead of a Confederations Cup game between Russia and Cameroon.

    “Russia follows a zero-tolerance policy to any form of discrimination,” Smertin said, agreeing with Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov, who described the incident earlier as an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

    “If anyone of the 3,000 participants of the carnival parade had lost his sense of measure and taste I can only regret that. No insult was intended. To us Russians a banana is just an exotic fruit. All we wanted was to show that we welcome everyone to come to our multiethnic city ahead of the Confederations Cup,” Sochi Mayor said earlier.

    The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan from June 17 to July 2, 2017, as a prelude to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

    Cameroon will play Germany at Fisht stadium in Sochi on June 25. Mexico will play New Zealand at the stadium on June 21.

    Related:

    Sochi Mayor Dismisses Mainstream Мedia Reports of ‘Racist’ Carnival
    Moscow Mocks Myths Over 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia, Advises Not to Trust 'Fakes'
    Putin Orders Boosting of Security for FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
    Stan Collymore Looks Ahead to FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia
    Tags:
    football fans, FIFA, Sochi, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok