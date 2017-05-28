Russian World Champion Figure Skater Performs Anime Dance on Japanese TV

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva has been making a name for herself around the world lately, with two world-champion titles, all at the young age of 17.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Yevgenia Medvedeva (Russia) during the exhibition gala of the 2017 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating in Tokyo, Japan

What really makes Medvedeva stand out from the rest of the competition, though, is her unabashed love of anime, which has won her legions of fans throughout Japan.

Evgenia has recently performed in a Sailor Moon anime costume in a show on Japanese TV. The video has been posted by Russia's Olympic Committee.

​Her passion for anime was most recently on display last month at the World Team Trophy in Figure Skating competition in Tokyo, where she skated to the original opening theme from Sailor Moon while dressed as the schoolgirl protagonist from the anime series.

This wasn’t the first time Medvedeva has performed in the iconic sailor suit schoolgirl costume, having chosen the outfit for her free skate in Niigata Prefecture earlier that year.

Сегодня увиделась с человеком, который делает миллионы детей счастливыми. С основательницей Sailor Moon, Naoko Takeuchi🌙Мечты сбываются внезапно💖 #NaokoTakeuchi Публикация от Evgenia Medvedevа (@jmedvedevaj) Июл 2 2016 в 12:53 PDT

After that performance, Medvedeva even got to meet Naoko Takeuchi, artist and author of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, who presented her with a beautiful hand-drawn illustration.