'Political Blackmail': Moscow Mocks Myths Over 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia

Zakharova recalled the scaremongering by mainstream media outlets concerning the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014, when asked to comment on controversial reports of Russia's preparations for the FIFA Cup.

"History is repeating, an information campaign just like it was regarding the Sochi Olympics is underway," Zakharova said.

. "Just like in Sochi, the human rights perspective will bescrutinized under a magnifying glass. Everything is being made as if it's a carbon copy," she added.

She said that media outlets repeatedly claimed that the sports facilities were not ready for the games, stressing the unfriendliness and unprofessionalism of the organizers

According to her, Moscow is "extremely concerned over the Norwegian Footbool Union which sent the International Football Federation a letter on May 16 calling for an investigation into the illegal underpaid migrant labor resembing slavery during the construction works at the Zenit-Arena in St. Petersburg."

"This topic is an instrument of political blackmail, and in this case, it's an information campaign," Zakharova said, commenting on the claims.

Moreover, she said that foreign football fans are being intimidated by media reports claiming of Russian fans' brutality.

"This is not the first sporting event Russia hosts, our country is not a pioneer in this," she said, adding that "We call for not paying attention to fakes."

She added that there are organizations is Russia that examine workers' rights.

Zakharova also advised a number of countries to pay attention to the conditions migrants are living in.

Earlier, the BBC documentary “Russia’s Hooligan Army” aired in February alleged, using made-up “facts,” that Russian football fans plan to stir up trouble for English supporters during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across venues in over 10 Russian cities in June and July 2018.