Register
21:21 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Russia fan. (File)

    'Political Blackmail': Moscow Mocks Myths Over 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia

    © AFP 2017/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 6 0 0

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on numerous media myths surrounding the upcoming 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia.

    Zakharova recalled the scaremongering by mainstream media outlets concerning the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014, when asked to comment on controversial reports of Russia's preparations for the FIFA Cup.

    "History is repeating, an information campaign just like it was regarding the Sochi Olympics is underway," Zakharova said.

    Besiktas and Lyon football fans clash in the stands, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Emmanuel Foudrot
    Mainstream Media Prefers to Overlook Punches Non-Russian Footies Throw
    She said that media outlets repeatedly claimed that the sports facilities were not ready for the games, stressing the unfriendliness and unprofessionalism of the organizers. "Just like in Sochi, the human rights perspective will bescrutinized under a magnifying glass. Everything is being made as if it's a carbon copy," she added.

    According to her, Moscow is "extremely concerned over the Norwegian Footbool Union which sent the International Football Federation a letter on May 16 calling for an investigation into the illegal underpaid migrant labor resembing slavery during the construction works at the Zenit-Arena in St. Petersburg."

    "This topic is an instrument of political blackmail, and in this case, it's an information campaign," Zakharova said, commenting on the claims.

    Moreover, she said that foreign football fans are being intimidated by media reports claiming of Russian fans' brutality.

    "This is not the first sporting event Russia hosts, our country is not a pioneer in this," she said, adding that "We call for not paying attention to fakes."

    She added that there are organizations is Russia that examine workers' rights.

    Zakharova also advised a number of countries to pay attention to the conditions migrants are living in.

    Earlier, the BBC documentary “Russia’s Hooligan Army” aired in February alleged, using made-up “facts,” that Russian football fans plan to stir up trouble for English supporters  during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across venues in over 10 Russian cities in June and July 2018.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok