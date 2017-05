The globally famous football player is facing a tax probe, with Spanish tax authorities confident about Ronaldo not having paid 8 million euros of taxes from 2011 to 2014.

The opinions of the tax inspectors are divided only about whether the football star's case should be considered a criminal or an administrative one.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Spanish Supreme Court reiterated the decision of the Court of Barcelona, according to which Argentinian football player and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi was also sentenced to 21 months in prison for tax evasion.

According to Spanish law, a prison sentence of up to two years can be replaced by a sentence of probation.