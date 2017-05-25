Register
15:17 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League

    Manchester United Win Europa League, Dedicate Victory to Bombing Victims

    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder Livepic
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert (125)
    0 12820

    Manchester United beat Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday night and manager Jose Mourinho dedicated the victory to the victims of Monday's bombing. United fans flew banners at the stadium which paid homage to the victims and showed a message of defiance.

    David Beckham said United's 2-0 victory over the Dutch team "brought a little happiness at a difficult time."

    Manchester City also posted a message on Twitter after United's victory which simply said #ACityUnited.

    Around 20,000 United fans were in the Swedish capital for the game and security had been stepped up following the suicide bombing on Monday (May 22), which killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena.

    But the event passed off peacefully and there were no violent clashes between United and Ajax fans. Ajax have a hooligan element, known as the F-Side, but they took defeat with good grace.

    As the names of more of the victims have been revealed, it has also emerged that the bomber, Salman Abedi, 22, traveled to Germany four days before the blast.

    He visited Dusseldorf. but it is unclear whether he visited another jihadist cell in the city.

    Among the messages brought to the Friends Arena in Stockholm was a giant red banner which read: "Manchester — a City United #prayformanchester."

    Andrew Kilduff, from Stretford End Flags who made the banner on Tuesday (May 23), said:

    "We just had to put a message out to say the supporters may be here, looking like they're enjoying themselves at a football match but the thoughts of everyone are back in Manchester."

    United's victory means they qualify for next season's Champions' League, despite finishing only sixth in the Premier League.

    But the club's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho said in a press conference after the match: "It was really hard. We had to prepare ourselves to do our job and to try to forget events that are obviously much more important than our job."

    He said he agreed with UEFA's decision to play the match and he said the "tragedy" on Monday took some "happiness" from their achievement.

    Mourinho said if they could swap the trophy for the lives of the 22 who died they would obviously do it and "wouldn't think twice."

    "Does this cup make the city of Manchester a little bit happy? Maybe. But we just came to do our job. It comes without the happiness which usually comes with these matches."

    Paul Pogba, who moved to United last summer for a world record fee of US$115 million, scored  the first United goal after 19 minutes and the victory was assured from the minute Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck the second two minutes into the second half.

    Mourinho said the players did well to block out the tragedy and focus on the game.

    Midfielder Juan Mata said: "Obviously we were really really sad about what happened but we tried to focus on the football. There are many more things more important than football in life but we tried to win to lift the spirits of the town, at least for some hours."

    Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany had posted a message on Twitter earlier saying they "stand shoulder to shoulder" with the victims and praising the "true spirit" of the city.

    Kompany said: "No words will ever comfort the families who have lost the loved ones but…we stand with you and will do everything we can to help."

    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert (125)

    Related:

    Stockholm Police Step Up Security at Europa League Final After Manchester Attack
    Manchester Bomber Allegedly Visited Germany Four Days Before the Attack
    UK Police Stop Manchester Attack Intelligence Sharing With US Over Media Leaks
    Seventh Suspect Arrested in Connection with Manchester Arena Bombing
    Tags:
    football game, stadium, terror attack, sports, jihadist cell, terrorism, security, football, Manchester Arena, Manchester attack, Manchester blast, UEFA, Europa League, Manchester United, David Beckham, Jose Mourinho, Sweden, Britain, Manchester, United Kingdom, Stockholm
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Media Poll Fake News
    It’s All Fake News ... Except Us, Of Course
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok