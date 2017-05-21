Russian Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal Game Against Finland at World Championship

COLOGNE (Sputnik) — Nikita Gusev scored for Russia twice, while Vladimir Tkachyov, Bogdan Kiselevich and Nikita Kucherov scored in all three periods. Finland's Mikko Rantanen, Mikko Lehtonen and Veli-Mati Savinainen scored their goals in the second and the third periods.

ICYMI: Nikita Gusev's 1st period goal got things started for the bronze medalists. @russiahockey Watch more at https://t.co/Rrr6MXrmvY pic.twitter.com/h6KVi1f5k1 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) 21 мая 2017 г.

The final game of the championship will take place on Sunday in Cologne at 8:45 p.m. local times (18:45 GMT) between Canada and Sweden.