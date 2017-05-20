Canada Beats Russia 4-2 and Advances to Ice Hockey World Championship Final

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nikita Gusev scored for Russia in the first and second periods. Canada responded with a goal by Mark Scheifele 17 seconds into the third period. Canada's Nathan MacKinnon tied the game with nearly five minutes before the end of the third period. Ryan O'Reilly and Sean Couturier scored the last two goals in the last minutes of the game.

WATCH: From no goals in the 1st and 2nd periods to 3 goals in the 3rd, Ryan O'Reilly's goal changed the tides for @HC_Men. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/gLQqs2WZQ5 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) 20 мая 2017 г.

The second semi-final game will take place between Sweden and Finland in Cologne at 7:15 p.m. local time (17:15 GMT).

On Thursday, Russia defeated Czech Republic with a score 3-0 in a quarter-final game in Paris while Canada knocked out Germany 2-1.

The final game of the championship will take place on Sunday in Cologne at 8:45 p.m. local times (18:45 GMT) between Canada and the winner of the second semi-final match.