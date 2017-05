–

COLOGNE (Sputnik)Finland will host the 2022 World Ice Hockey Championships, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Rene Fasel announced Friday.

Earlier in the day, Finland narrowly lost the 2021 hosting bid to the Belarus-Latvia joint ticket,

The IIHF said in social media posts that the Finnish hosting bid in 2022 was approved "unanimously" by the IIHF Annual Congress.

