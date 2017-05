© Sputnik/ Ivan Rudnev Belarus Summons French Ambassador Over 'Degrading' Hockey Team Search in Paris

COLOGNE (Sputnik)Belarus and Latvia will host the 2021 World Ice Hockey Championships, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Congress determined Friday.

"After a tight race between two strong applicants the 2017 IIHF Annual Congress allocated the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship to the joint bid of Minsk, Belarus, and Riga, Latvia," the IIHF said in a statement.

The joint ticket reportedly gained a combined 55 votes over 52 votes for Finland.

The IIHF said the proposed dates for the 2021 games are May 7-23.

