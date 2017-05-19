World Anti-Doping Agency Chief Reedie Hopes RUSADA to Resume Testing Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Craig Reedie said Thursday he hoped Russia’s RUSADA will have the ban on its work lifted this fall or possibly as early as June, media reported.

In November 2015, WADA accused the Russian anti-doping agency of allowing breaches of international regulations on doping and suspended its testing operations until it reformed anti-doping procedures.

Speaking to reporters after WADA’s foundation board meeting in the Canadian city of Montreal, Reedie described as important the steps that had been made so far and welcomed the board’s decision to give the green light to the resumption of tests at RUSADA labs in line with a roadmap, a Swiss newspaper, Le Matin, reported.