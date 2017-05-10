Putin Orders Boosting of Security for FIFA Confederations Cup 2017

© Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid Russian Stadiums Ready for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order that will strengthen security measures during both the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup, a corresponding document posted on the Russian government's legal information portal said on Wednesday.

“[I order] to introduce boosted security measures in the Russian regions, where infrastructure facilities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup are located … as well as in water areas near them during the Confederations Cup on June 1 – July 12, 2017, and the World Cup on May 25 – July 25, 2018,” the document said.

The 2017 Confederations Cup will be held in Russia between June 17 and July 2. The quadrennial event will bring together the national teams of Australia, Cameroon, Chile, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal and Russia. FIFA started selling tickets for the Confederations Cup earlier in April.

Russia will also host its first ever FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 14 of next year. The matches will be held in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don, Kaliningrad, Samara, Saransk, Nizhny Novgorod and Volgograd.