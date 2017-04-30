Ukrainian Boxer Klitschko Loses to UK’s Joshua in World Heavyweight Title Fight

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Klitschko lost to Joshua in IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight title fight at Wembley stadium.
The fight, which took place late on Saturday, ended in a technical knockout in the 11th round.
Slow Motion. #klitschkojoshua pic.twitter.com/axlhyla9Zh— Klaas Reese (@Sportkultur) April 29, 2017
Final minute #klitschkojoshua knockout. What an amazing fight #boxing pic.twitter.com/jW4HSe8lp7— Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) April 29, 2017
Joshua, 27, defended in this fight his IBO and IBF titles, adding the WBA title to his belts. This is the 19th victory for Joshua, who has never before lost a fight in his professional career.
