Ukrainian Boxer Klitschko Loses to UK’s Joshua in World Heavyweight Title Fight

Klitschko lost to Joshua in IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight title fight at Wembley stadium.

The fight, which took place late on Saturday, ended in a technical knockout in the 11th round.

© REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer Wladimir Klitschko Knocks Out Pulev, Brings Politics Into the Ring

Both boxers have been sent to the canvas – Klitschko in the fifth round, Joshua in the sixth. Joshua then knocked down Klitschko twice in the 11th round before the referee stopped the fight.

Joshua, 27, defended in this fight his IBO and IBF titles, adding the WBA title to his belts. This is the 19th victory for Joshua, who has never before lost a fight in his professional career.