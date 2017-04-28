Register
23:28 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The Olympics rings are seen on a fence in front of the Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 24, 2016.

    ROC Slams German Appeals to Ban Russia From 2018 Olympics

    © AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 22160

    The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on Friday fiercely criticized an appeal by the chairwoman of the German parliament's Sports Committee to ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang calling it a "flagrant violation" of the Olympic Charter principles.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Alfons Hoermann, the president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), said at the session of the German parliament's Sports Committee that it was "beyond belief" that a significant number of Russian athletes participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also said that the Russian team should not participate in the 2018 Olympics. Following the event, Dagmar Freitag, the committee's chairperson, said that Russia should not take part in the 2018 Games.

    "The Russian Olympic Committee views the statement of the official representative of the Bundestag as a flagrant violation of the principles of the Olympic Charter and the UN, and is extremely concerned about the attempts of German parliamentarians to exert pressure on the International Olympic Committee [IOC] to prevent Russian athletes from participating in the XXIII Winter Olympics of 2018," the ROC said in a statement.

    The statement added that Freitag's words had aimed at undermining the integrity and the principles of the Olympic movement.

    "We believe that such statements undermine the integrity of the international Olympic movement and are aimed at destabilizing the processes that are currently being implemented in accordance with the Olympic Charter of the IOC," the statement said.

    Sign at the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA's office
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    ROC Urges WADA to Restore Credibility of Russian Anti-Doping Agency
    According to the statement, Russia in cooperation with the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is capable of creating one of the most effective anti-doping systems in the world.

    In July 2016, the WADA commission led by Richard McLaren presented a report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program and urged the IOC to ban the entire Russian team to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian Olympic team. The IOC instead let individual sports federations act on the issue allowing a number of Russian athletes to participate in the Rio Olympics. At the same time, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.

    Related:

    WADA Informant, Runner Andrey Dmitriev Leaves Russia to Feel Safe
    WADA Working Groups to Consider IOC Recommendations on ITA
    WADA Chief Urges Russia to Ban Sports Doctor Portugalov Probed for Doping
    WADA Needs Russian Anti-Doping Agency Back in Fold to Secure Funding
    Tags:
    International Olympic Committee (IOC), WADA, Russian Olympic Committee, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok