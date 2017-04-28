Get Ready for Football! FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 Press Accreditation Begins

© Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid Russian Stadiums Ready for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - Deputy Prime Minister

Four multimedia press centers for non-accredited Russian and foreign media agencies are expected to open in the cities where the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 will be held – in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan. The press centers will open on June 15 and will continue operating until July 3.

Every day journalists will be able to take part in press conferences and briefings involving athletes, members of city and regional administrations, representatives of tourism industry, and celebrities. Other planned activities also include tours and press tours.

The press centers will be aiming to help journalists cover the sports and sport-related events that will be taking place during that time.

At the press centers, which will be open from 10 a.m. till late in the evening, journalists will be provided with access to workstations and free Wi-Fi. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided at all media events, and all press center visitors will be able to watch broadcasts of the Confederations Cup 2017 matches.

The conditions and the order of media accreditation process, as well as the latest news related to this matter, can be reviewed at the event's official website. The registration process is scheduled to begin on April 29, 2017.

The FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 football matches will be held in the four Russian cities — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan — from June 17 until July 2.