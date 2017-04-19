FIFA Launches Last-Minute Sales of Tickets for Confederations Cup 2017 in Russia

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Russia to Ensure High Level of Security at 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik)FIFA started to sell tickets for the Confederations Cup Russia 2017 as part of the last-minute sales phase, FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Fans from all over the world will, as of 12:00 CET (13:00 Moscow time) today, have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the FIFA Confederations Cup as the last-minute sales phase starts on FIFA.com/tickets," the statement read.

The statement added that the phase would last until July 2 and would allow people with obesity or limited mobility to buy special access tickets among other options.

FIFA Confederations Cup is a tournament held once in four years, one year before the FIFA World Cup. The Confederations Cup brings together champions of six football associations, as well as the host country and the winner of the previous FIFA World Cup. The 2017 Confederations Cup will be held in Russia in summer and will be attended by the national teams of Australia, Cameroon, Chile, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal and Russia itself.

